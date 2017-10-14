Urban Edge Properties (UE) Stake Raised by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Urban Edge Properties worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 231,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) opened at 25.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.57. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on managing, developing, redeveloping and acquiring retail real estate in urban communities, in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge Properties LP (UELP or the Operating Partnership) serves as its partnership subsidiary and owns, through affiliates, all of its real estate properties and other assets.

