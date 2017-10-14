Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH) versus Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Critical Comparison

Universal Logistics Holdings (NYSE: ULH) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Logistics Holdings and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Logistics Holdings $1.13 billion 0.54 $72.35 million N/A N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions $313.00 million 0.33 $30.99 million $0.08 29.63

Universal Logistics Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Logistics Holdings and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Logistics Holdings 0.90% 7.26% 1.86% Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0.88% 6.56% 3.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 86.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Universal Logistics Holdings and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Logistics Holdings 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Universal Logistics Holdings presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.48%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a consensus price target of $57.35, indicating a potential upside of 2,319.83%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than Universal Logistics Holdings.

Universal Logistics Holdings Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc., formerly Universal Truckload Services, Inc., is an asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Colombia. The Company operates through two segments: the transportation segment and the logistics segment. The Company’s operations aggregated in the transportation segment are associated with individual freight shipments coordinated by its agents, company-managed terminals and specialized services operations. The Company’s operations aggregated in the logistics segment deliver value-added services and transportation services to specific customers. Its other operating segments consist of the Company’s subsidiaries that provide support services to other subsidiaries and to owner-operators, including shop maintenance and equipment leasing. The Company groups its services into three service categories: transportation, value-added and intermodal support.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company services a range of industrial customers who require the transportation of a range of drybulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers by undertaking a set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning and technical vessel management. The Company uses a mix of owned and chartered-in motor vessels to transport over 18.3 million deadweight tons (dwt) of cargo to approximately 100 ports across the world, averaging over 40 vessels in service. The Company’s owned fleet includes eight Panamax drybulk carriers, four Supramax drybulk carriers and two Handymax drybulk carriers. Its vessels include Nordic Orion, Nordic Odyssey and Bulk Trident.

