United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. United Technologies Corporation makes up 1.5% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies Corporation by 14.3% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies Corporation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in United Technologies Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in United Technologies Corporation during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in United Technologies Corporation by 42.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation (UTX) opened at 118.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11. United Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.62 and a 1-year high of $124.79.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.15%. United Technologies Corporation’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. United Technologies Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on UTX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded United Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS AG boosted their target price on United Technologies Corporation to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

United Technologies Corporation Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

