United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation reissued their buy rating on shares of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UAL. UBS AG lifted their price objective on shares of United Continental Holdings from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental Holdings from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental Holdings has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.61.

Shares of United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) traded up 1.40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.57. 4,082,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. United Continental Holdings has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $83.04.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. United Continental Holdings had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings will post $6.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.87 per share, for a total transaction of $898,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,818.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings by 0.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings by 2,073.9% during the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings by 18,645.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental Holdings

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

