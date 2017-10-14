Union Bankshares Corporation (UBSH) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.32% of Union Bankshares Corporation worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation by 20.3% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 180,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Bankshares Corporation during the second quarter worth about $15,837,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation by 20.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 84,591 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBSH. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Bankshares Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Union Bankshares Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (UBSH) opened at 35.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.25. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36.

Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $87.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.67 million. Union Bankshares Corporation had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Bankshares Corporation will post $1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Bankshares Corporation Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation is a financial holding company and bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: a community bank segment and mortgage loan origination business segment. The Company offers financial services through its community bank subsidiary, Union Bank & Trust (the Bank) and three non-bank financial services affiliates.

