Unilever PLC (UL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

UL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a research note on Wednesday. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a research note on Monday, July 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever PLC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Unilever PLC (UL) opened at 59.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.88. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC by 988.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 159,321 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC by 48,716.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 199,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 199,249 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC in the first quarter worth $18,447,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC in the first quarter worth $251,000. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever PLC

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

