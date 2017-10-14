Uni-Pixel (UNXL) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

Media headlines about Uni-Pixel (NASDAQ:UNXL) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Uni-Pixel earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.572419922225 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uni-Pixel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.42 price objective on shares of Uni-Pixel in a report on Sunday, August 13th.

Shares of Uni-Pixel (NASDAQ UNXL) traded down 21.659% on Friday, hitting $0.051. 12,835,237 shares of the company were exchanged. Uni-Pixel has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The firm’s market cap is $3.73 million.

Uni-Pixel (NASDAQ:UNXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Uni-Pixel had a negative net margin of 844.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,908.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uni-Pixel will post ($0.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Pixel

Uni-Pixel, Inc develops and markets touch sensor films for the touch screen and flexible electronics markets. The Company’s roll-to-roll electronics manufacturing process patterns fine line conductive elements on thin films. The Company markets its technologies for touch panel sensor and hard coat resin for cover glass replacement, and protective cover film applications under the XTouch and Diamond Guard brands.

