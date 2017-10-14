UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,836 Shares of Government Properties Income Trust (GOV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Government Properties Income Trust worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Government Properties Income Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Government Properties Income Trust by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Government Properties Income Trust by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period.

Shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) opened at 19.49 on Friday. Government Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95.

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.08 million. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Government Properties Income Trust will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.11%.

GOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Government Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in areas, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New Mexico.

