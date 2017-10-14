UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.66 Million Position in Versum Materials Inc. (VSM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE:VSM) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Versum Materials worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 3,827.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,073,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867,760 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 38.8% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,413,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,079 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 140.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 758,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 442,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 136.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 419,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 243.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 563,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 399,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE VSM) opened at 40.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.71. Versum Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.64 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 17.91% and a negative return on equity of 261.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Versum Materials Inc. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques M. Croisetiere purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,376 shares in the company, valued at $301,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Versum Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Versum Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Versum Materials in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Versum Materials, Inc is a provider of solutions to the semiconductor and display industries. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, transportation and handling of specialty materials. Its segments include Materials; Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S), and Corporate. The Materials segment is an integrated provider of specialty materials for the electronics industry, focusing on the integrated circuit and flat-panel display markets.

