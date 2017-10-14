UBS AG Reiterates “€39.00” Price Target for Leoni Ag (LEO)

UBS AG set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Leoni Ag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Leoni Ag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Leoni Ag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Leoni Ag and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, equinet AG set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Leoni Ag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.50 ($60.59).

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR LEO) opened at 55.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of €1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.40. Leoni Ag has a 52-week low of €29.09 and a 52-week high of €58.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is €54.21 and its 200-day moving average is €50.54.

About Leoni Ag

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wires, optical fibers, cables, and cable systems; and related services for applications in the automotive and other industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Wire & Cable Solutions, and Wiring Systems. The Wire & Cable Solutions segment develops, produces, and assembles wires and stands, optical fibers, standard and special cables, hybrid and optical cables, and various cable systems.

