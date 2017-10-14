UBS AG Analysts Give Peugeot SA (UG) a €18.00 Price Target

UBS AG set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) in a research report released on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Peugeot SA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Peugeot SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Peugeot SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Peugeot SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €20.80 ($24.47) price target on shares of Peugeot SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.98 ($23.51).

Shares of Peugeot SA (EPA UG) opened at 20.27 on Wednesday. Peugeot SA has a 12-month low of €12.60 and a 12-month high of €20.96. The stock has a market cap of €17.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is €19.19 and its 200-day moving average is €18.56.

Peugeot SA Company Profile

Peugeot SA is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments. The Automotive Division covers the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands. The Automotive Equipment Division corresponds to the Faurecia Group consisting of Interior Systems, Automotive Seating and Clean Mobility.

