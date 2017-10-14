UBS AG Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) a GBX 1,550 Price Target

UBS AG set a GBX 1,550 ($20.38) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc from GBX 1,800 ($23.67) to GBX 1,900 ($24.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.61) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Friday, June 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.01) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.38) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,689.48 ($22.21).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) opened at 1516.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 74.10 billion. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,444.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,724.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,500.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,585.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 2,267 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,599 ($21.02) per share, for a total transaction of £36,249.33 ($47,658.86). Insiders purchased 2,292 shares of company stock worth $3,662,755 in the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

