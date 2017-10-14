UBS AG Analysts Give Eni S.P.A. (ENI) a €17.00 Price Target

UBS AG set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Eni S.P.A. (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Eni S.P.A. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays PLC set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Eni S.P.A. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. S&P Global set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Eni S.P.A. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Eni S.P.A. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Eni S.P.A. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eni S.P.A. has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.11 ($17.77).

Shares of Eni S.P.A. (ENI) opened at 13.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of €50.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52. Eni S.P.A. has a 12 month low of €12.24 and a 12 month high of €15.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €13.63 and its 200 day moving average is €13.95.

