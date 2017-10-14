UBS AG Analysts Give Continental AG (CON) a €230.00 Price Target

UBS AG set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Continental AG (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Continental AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Continental AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. equinet AG set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Continental AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Continental AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of Continental AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €222.08 ($261.26).

Continental AG (ETR CON) opened at 215.30 on Wednesday. Continental AG has a 1-year low of €158.35 and a 1-year high of €217.73. The company has a market capitalization of €43.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €204.89 and its 200-day moving average is €199.54.

About Continental AG

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. The companys Chassis & Safety segment offers electronic brake systems and software solutions, chassis electronics and air suspension systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensorics, and driver assistance systems.

