U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sealed Air Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air Corporation by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air Corporation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Sealed Air Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) traded up 0.93% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,954 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18. Sealed Air Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sealed Air Corporation had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 84.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Sealed Air Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other news, Director Lawrence R. Codey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $150,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

