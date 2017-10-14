U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 21,049 Shares of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,049 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel makes up approximately 1.9% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.26% of Allegiant Travel worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 168.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 62.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 30.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) traded down 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.35. The stock had a trading volume of 150,304 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.08. Allegiant Travel Company has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $182.25. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.03.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.58 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 12.23%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel Company will post $8.96 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cowen and Company lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.42.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.

