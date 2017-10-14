U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:RUSL) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 15,500 Shares of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (RUSL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/u-s-global-investors-inc-buys-15500-shares-of-direxion-shares-exchange-traded-fund-trust-rusl.html.

Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA RUSL) traded up 3.36% during trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,996 shares. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.