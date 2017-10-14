U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at 54.13 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America Corporation cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nomura cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

