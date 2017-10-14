U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,992,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 957,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of U.S. Bancorp worth $778,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America Corporation cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nomura cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) opened at 54.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

