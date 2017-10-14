Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) Major Shareholder Two Harbors Investment Corp. Acquires 14,427 Shares

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) major shareholder Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $273,247.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 3,472 shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $65,829.12.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 10,290 shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $194,995.50.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 5,210 shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $98,729.50.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 2,395 shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $45,385.25.

On Monday, September 25th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 357 shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $6,768.72.

On Friday, September 22nd, Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 100 shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,896.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 5,555 shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $105,322.80.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 25,000 shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $470,500.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. purchased 3,440 shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $65,704.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. purchased 14,772 shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $282,145.20.

Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 2,675,072 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.58. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Two Harbors Investments Corp’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Two Harbors Investments Corp had a net margin of 72.15% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $117.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Two Harbors Investments Corp’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investments Corp in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investments Corp in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investments Corp in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investments Corp by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Two Harbors Investments Corp Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

