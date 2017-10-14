Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,542,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after buying an additional 153,668 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 455,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 49,193 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 42,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Vetr cut shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.82 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

In other news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 7,775 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $126,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 9,173 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $155,115.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,692,230 shares in the company, valued at $45,525,609.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,744,445 shares of company stock worth $30,358,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) opened at 18.63 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm’s market cap is $13.66 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post $0.33 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners. The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser.

