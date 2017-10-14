Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) traded up 1.43% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. 835,353 shares of the company were exchanged. Twilio has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.99 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Twilio had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $77,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $477,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,798,848.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 116,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

