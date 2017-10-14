Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s proposed acquisition of remaining 61% stake in Sky plc hit a roadblock after U.K. Culture Secretary Karen Bradley demanded detailed review from the Competition and Markets Authority. Meanwhile, increase in cost at Cable Network Programming is also a worry factor for investors. The rise in expenses was mostly due to elevated sports programming costs. Management anticipates costs at Cable Network to go up in fiscal 2018. Nevertheless, Cable Network Programming, which has been a driving force backed by rising affiliate fees, is expected to do well in fiscal 2018 too. Affiliate fees are the dominant sources of revenue for the Cable Network segment. We also observe that, of late, earnings estimates for the company have witnessed downward revisions for the first-quarter and fiscal 2018.”

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOXA. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twenty-First Century Fox has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded up 1.45% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. 9,834,312 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.26. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 10.36%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/twenty-first-century-fox-inc-foxa-lowered-to-strong-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Investment Management LLC now owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.