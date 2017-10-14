Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Turtle Beach Corporation is an audio technology company. It designs audio products for consumer, commercial and healthcare markets. The company markets premium headsets for use with personal computers, mobile devices and video game consoles under the brand Turtle Beach (TurtleBeach.com). Under the brand HyperSound (HyperSound.com), the company markets pioneering directed audio solutions that have applications in digital signage and kiosks, consumer electronics and healthcare. Turtle Beach Corporation, formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation, is based in Valhalla, New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Turtle Beach Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Turtle Beach Corporation in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) traded up 4.86% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 1,281,665 shares of the stock traded hands. Turtle Beach Corporation has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm’s market cap is $39.51 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Turtle Beach Corporation will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Romano sold 56,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $45,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,702,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Romano sold 95,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $76,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,666 shares of company stock valued at $142,933. 74.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turtle Beach Corporation stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,729,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 9.58% of Turtle Beach Corporation as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation is an audio technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, commercializing and marketing products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands. The Company operates through two segments: Voyetra Turtle Beach (Headset) and HyperSound. Turtle Beach is a provider of headset solutions for use across multiple platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices.

