Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $342,000 Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.7% during the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,629,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,362,000 after buying an additional 78,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 439,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,614,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 1,260 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $68,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/tudor-investment-corp-et-al-has-342000-position-in-westamerica-bancorporation-wabc.html.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) opened at 57.87 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post $2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,750,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary bank, Westamerica Bank. The communities served are located in Northern and Central California, from Mendocino, Lake and Nevada Counties in the north to Kern County in the south.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.