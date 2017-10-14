Truett-Hurst (THST) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.18

Media headlines about Truett-Hurst (NASDAQ:THST) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Truett-Hurst earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 48.1937100957686 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truett-Hurst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of Truett-Hurst (NASDAQ:THST) traded up 0.5512% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.0613. 3,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. Truett-Hurst has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a P/E ratio of 98.1571 and a beta of 0.23.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc is a holding company. The Company produces and sells wines and other select beverage alcohol products made from wine. The Company’s segments include wholesale and direct to consumer. Wholesale sales include its retail brand label model and brands sold through the three-tier distribution system.

