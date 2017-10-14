Tronox Ltd (TROX) Position Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox Ltd (NASDAQ:TROX) by 1,278.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,223 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Tronox worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,356,000 after purchasing an additional 247,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,696,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415,494 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 60,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52,518 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,938,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,668,000 after purchasing an additional 750,290 shares during the period.

Get Tronox Ltd alerts:

In other Tronox news, SVP Niekerk Willem Hendrik Van sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $253,140.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Carlson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $471,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,261.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tronox Ltd (TROX) Position Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/tronox-ltd-trox-position-boosted-by-gotham-asset-management-llc.html.

Shares of Tronox Ltd (NASDAQ TROX) opened at 26.36 on Friday. Tronox Ltd has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43.

Tronox (NASDAQ:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox Ltd will post $0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROX. UBS AG lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. It primarily operates in two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Ltd (NASDAQ:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.