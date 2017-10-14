Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. FBR & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Triumph Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Get Triumph Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Shares of Triumph Bancorp (TBK) traded down 1.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. 65,909 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $564.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/triumph-bancorp-inc-tbk-downgraded-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

In other news, Director Charles A. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.66 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 77,761 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.