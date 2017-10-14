Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. FBR & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Triumph Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.
Shares of Triumph Bancorp (TBK) traded down 1.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. 65,909 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $564.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $32.60.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Charles A. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.66 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 77,761 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services.
