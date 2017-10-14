Triton International Limited (TRTN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International Limited (NASDAQ:TRTN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Triton International Limited offers acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of intermodal containers. The company’s leasing equipment consists of Dry Freight Containers, Refrigerated Containers, Special Containers, Tank Containers and Chassis. Triton International Limited, formerly known as TAL International Group, Inc., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

TRTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Triton International Limited in a report on Monday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Triton International Limited in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triton International Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Triton International Limited in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International Limited currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of Triton International Limited (NASDAQ TRTN) traded down 0.52% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.41. 264,853 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35.

Triton International Limited (NASDAQ:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Triton International Limited’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

In related news, insider Kevin Valentine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International Limited by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,577,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Triton International Limited by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after buying an additional 64,662 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,389,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,046,000.

