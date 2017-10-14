Trilogy International Partners Inc (TRL) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 19,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRL shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trilogy International Partners from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities set a C$10.50 price target on Trilogy International Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

The firm’s market cap is $300.91 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc, formerly Alignvest Acquisition Corporation, is a Canada-based wireless telecommunications operator. The Company provides wireless communications services through its subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia. Its subsidiaries include Viva and 2degrees. Viva provides voice and a range of data services to its mobile customers over its third generation (3G)-enabled global system for mobile communications (GSM) and fourth generation (4G) long term evolution (LTE) networks.

