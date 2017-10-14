Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) PT Set at $5.00 by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) has been given a $5.00 price target by equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Trevena from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.23.

Shares of Trevena (NASDAQ TRVN) opened at 2.19 on Thursday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The company’s market cap is $130.73 million.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Equities analysts expect that Trevena will post ($1.40) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Trevena by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,037,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after buying an additional 304,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trevena by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,822,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 238,089 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in Trevena by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,221,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Trevena by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 58,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trevena by 528.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 598,383 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing various therapies. The Company is developing OLINVO, a u-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator (u-GPS) for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous (IV) administration is preferred. It is focused on commercializing it in the United States for use in acute care settings, such as hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

