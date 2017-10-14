Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trevena traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 2,991,116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $8.00 target price on Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,037,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,828,000 after acquiring an additional 304,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trevena by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,822,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 238,089 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,221,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trevena by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 58,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trevena by 528.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 598,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

The company’s market capitalization is $130.73 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena, Inc. will post ($1.40) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trevena

Trevena Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing various therapies. The Company is developing OLINVO, a u-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator (u-GPS) for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous (IV) administration is preferred. It is focused on commercializing it in the United States for use in acute care settings, such as hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

