Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. BidaskClub upgraded Transocean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Transocean from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $12.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Transocean Ltd. alerts:

Transocean (RIG) traded up 3.43% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,493,251 shares. The company’s market cap is $4.25 billion. Transocean has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/transocean-ltd-rig-rating-increased-to-buy-at-citigroup-inc.html.

In other news, CAO Howard E. Davis bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,793 shares in the company, valued at $159,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,340 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.