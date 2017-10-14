TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “TransMontaigne Partners L.P. is a refined petroleum products terminaling and pipeline company based in Denver, Colorado with operations currently in Florida, Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. They provide integrated terminaling, storage, pipeline and related services for companies engaged in the distribution and marketing of refined petroleum products and crude oil, including TransMontaigne Inc. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TLP. DA Davidson raised TransMontaigne Partners L.P. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on TransMontaigne Partners L.P. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TransMontaigne Partners L.P. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) traded down 0.69% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,441 shares. TransMontaigne Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $699.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47.

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. TransMontaigne Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransMontaigne Partners L.P. will post $2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AMG Funds LLC increased its stake in TransMontaigne Partners L.P. by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in TransMontaigne Partners L.P. by 0.5% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransMontaigne Partners L.P. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in TransMontaigne Partners L.P. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMontaigne Partners L.P.

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. is a terminaling and transportation company with operations in the United States along the Gulf Coast, in the Midwest, in Houston and Brownsville, Texas, along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, and in the Southeast. The Company operates its business in five principal business segments: Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals and Southeast terminals.

