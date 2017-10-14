Traders Sell Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Strength (NCLH)

Traders sold shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $54.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,027.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $973.32 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings traded up $0.06 for the day and closed at $58.86

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post $3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Harry Sommer sold 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $689,764.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,031.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $306,956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,963,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,033 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

