Traders Buy Shares of Aetna Inc. (AET) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $93.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $42.74 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.19 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Aetna had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Aetna traded down ($1.81) for the day and closed at $154.49

Several brokerages have issued reports on AET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Aetna in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Aetna from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Aetna from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Aetna from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.87.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Aetna Inc. will post $9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other Aetna news, President Karen S. Lynch sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $2,472,527.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,404,498.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 10,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $1,675,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465,734.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aetna by 3,374.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,712,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,344,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aetna by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,117,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,640,000 after purchasing an additional 838,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Aetna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,769,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aetna by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,736,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aetna by 9,446.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,328,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283,553 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

