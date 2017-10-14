TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 231,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 35,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 67,891 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,131,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,593,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. 189,853 shares of the company traded hands. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.41 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 60.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 71.89%.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. It seeks to generate current income primarily in the United States-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities.

