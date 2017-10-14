Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share (TM)

Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (NYSE:TM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group upped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.22 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (NYSE:TM) opened at 123.38 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $124.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average is $110.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 0.7% during the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

