Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $106,000 Stake in TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSU. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 101.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,438,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,537 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 149.1% in the second quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 2,712,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 365.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,060 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 65.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 95.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,853,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 907,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $16.00 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) traded up 0.48% during trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 713,470 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. TIM Participacoes S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.55.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participacoes SA (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular SA, which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District.

