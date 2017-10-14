Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Visteon Corporation (VC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) by 2,531.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Visteon Corporation were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Timpani Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon Corporation by 48.0% during the second quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Leucadia National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon Corporation during the second quarter worth about $1,531,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon Corporation by 817.2% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Visteon Corporation by 16.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon Corporation during the first quarter worth about $2,195,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Visteon Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Visteon Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Visteon Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Visteon Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Cole sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.19, for a total transaction of $155,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,133.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert R. Vallance sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $133,958.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,896.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,371 shares of company stock valued at $616,016 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visteon Corporation (NYSE VC) traded up 0.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.89. The company had a trading volume of 215,408 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.85. Visteon Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $128.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.24.

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.96 million. Visteon Corporation had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon Corporation will post $6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon Corporation

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

