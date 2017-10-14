Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys Shares of 2,280 FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (FCB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,280 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FCB Financial Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FCB Financial Holdings by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in FCB Financial Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FCB Financial Holdings by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan S. Bernikow sold 44,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,162,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart I. Oran sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $544,843.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 939,790 shares of company stock worth $43,358,114. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FCB Financial Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut FCB Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut FCB Financial Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE FCB) opened at 47.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.34. FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. FCB Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post $2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCB Financial Holdings

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

