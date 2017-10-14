Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin Acquires 800 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,760.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Gregory Knowles Melchin acquired 240 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,525.60.

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc (TSE TOT) traded up 1.30% on Friday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,984 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The firm’s market capitalization is $683.40 million. Total Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOT. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Total Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based energy services company. The Company through operating divisions, wholly-owned subsidiaries and limited partnerships is involved in three business areas: contract drilling services (Chinook Drilling), rentals and transportation services (Total Oilfield Rentals); and the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of new and used equipment for both oil and gas processing (Spectrum Process Systems) and gas compression (Bidell Gas Compression).

