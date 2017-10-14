Torc Oil And Gas Ltd (TOG) Price Target Cut to C$7.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Torc Oil And Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Torc Oil And Gas from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Torc Oil And Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.14.

Shares of Torc Oil And Gas (TOG) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 578,658 shares. The firm’s market cap is $1.12 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. Torc Oil And Gas has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

In other news, insider Michael Wihak sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.42, for a total value of C$243,769.92. Also, Director Dale Orest Shwed sold 6,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.42, for a total value of C$37,647.32.

Torc Oil And Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd. (TORC), formerly Vero Energy Inc (Vero), is a Canada-based company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas assets.The Company is engaged in drilling activities. TORC uses its technical, technological and industry knowledge to evaluate potential hydrocarbon .

