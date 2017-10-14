Top Image Systems (TISA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.08

Media stories about Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Top Image Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.4734067557012 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Top Image Systems (TISA) traded down 2.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,985 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The stock’s market cap is $25.46 million. Top Image Systems has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Get Top Image Systems Ltd. alerts:

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Top Image Systems had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Top Image Systems will post ($0.16) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Top Image Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Top Image Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Top Image Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Top Image Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Top Image Systems (TISA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.08” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/top-image-systems-tisa-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-08.html.

About Top Image Systems

Top Image Systems Ltd. (TIS) is a developer and marketer of intelligent content capture and workflow automation solutions for managing and validating incoming content in any format from any source. The Company’s solutions deliver digital content to the people and applications that drive an enterprise by using advanced network, mobile and cloud technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Top Image Systems Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Image Systems Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.