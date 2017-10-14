TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “After declining for the last few quarters, shares of TJX Companies have started improving since past three months owing to its aggressive store opening, brand enhancing initiatives and growing e-commerce business. Moreover higher store traffic has been aiding comps growth for the company since the past 33 quarters, even though the comps growth rate has been slowing down. As traditional retailers struggle in the face of changing consumer tastes and rising competition, TJX Companies has maintained its solid earnings trend and outpaced estimates for the last 11 quarters. We also observed that its top-line surpassed estimates in 9 out the last 11 quarters. The company also adheres to advertising and marketing campaigns to further drive its top-line. Nevertheless, TJX Companies has been facing margin pressure due to higher payroll and pension related costs. Also unfavorable foreign currency translations remain a concern.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TJX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.16.

Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) opened at 72.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.78. TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $80.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.41%.

In other TJX Companies, Inc. (The) news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,869,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 65,006 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 34,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 195,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 3,282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 6,765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

