Tilly’s, Inc. (TLYS) Insider Hezy Shaked Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) insider Hezy Shaked sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $352,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hezy Shaked also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's Inc. alerts:

On Wednesday, October 11th, Hezy Shaked sold 15,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Hezy Shaked sold 15,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $172,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Hezy Shaked sold 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $345,900.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $117,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $89,400.00.

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (TLYS) traded up 2.16% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 117,090 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $340.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of -0.45.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/tillys-inc-tlys-insider-hezy-shaked-sells-30000-shares-of-stock.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tilly’s by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 81,276 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Tilly’s by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 931,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281,635 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 727,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 179,460 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 332,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 137,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.