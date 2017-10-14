TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,711.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) opened at 61.45 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.23 billion.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($2.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-aerie-pharmaceuticals-inc-aeri.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright set a $69.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.