ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TKA. UBS AG set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Independent Research GmbH set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. S&P Global set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp AG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.47 ($32.32).

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA TKA) traded up 0.17% during trading on Friday, hitting €23.74. 19,243 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.29. The firm’s market capitalization is €13.44 billion. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 52 week low of €19.40 and a 52 week high of €27.01.

About ThyssenKrupp AG

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

