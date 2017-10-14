Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (COKE)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 124,691.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,950,000 after purchasing an additional 562,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 123.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ COKE) opened at 225.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.22. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $249.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.06.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.74). Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated will post $8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated produces, markets and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company is an independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The Company’s segments include Nonalcoholic Beverages and All Other. Majority of its total bottle/can volume to retail customers consist of products of The Coca-Cola Company.

