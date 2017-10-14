Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Holds Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans maintained its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.11% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 27,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 183,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 97,228 shares during the period. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) opened at 16.09 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $698.69 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $22.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 32,834.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.92%. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. will post ($2.36) EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alafi Capital Co Llc acquired 258,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,953,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,275,685. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

ITI Inc is a United States-based company. The Company is a subsidiary of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc

